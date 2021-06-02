Advertisement

Sinkhole opens on 5th Avenue near Merrill Field again

Outbound lane will be closed through Wednesday morning
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
A sinkhole that formed last week has opened again on 5th Avenue near Merrill Field.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A sinkhole has opened on 5th Avenue heading out of Anchorage, after a sinkhole stalled traffic in the same location last week.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, the center outbound lane of 5th Avenue between Concrete Street and Reeve Boulevard will be closed through Wednesday morning while repairs are made.

Drivers should expect delays and use an alternate route if possible, APD wrote in a Tuesday night alert.

A sinkhole first caused problems last Thursday, when it opened up and forced the two right lanes of 5th Avenue to be closed for the better part of the day while crews from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities filled it in.

The original sinkhole was caused by a decades-old wooden structure deep beneath the road — an old form of septic system from the 1930s and ‘40s — that failed, causing road material to shift and a void under the pavement to form.

The department had said it would continue to monitor the area after the sinkhole was filled in, in case road material continued to shift. A spokesperson for the department confirmed Tuesday night that road materials did continue to shift, causing the sinkhole to open again.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

