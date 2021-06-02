Advertisement

Anchorage Assembly proposes ordinances that would expand where homeless shelters can be located, require licenses

Old Alaska Club on East Tudor Road
Old Alaska Club on East Tudor Road
By Jay Kim
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After putting a similar ordinance on hold last year, the Anchorage Assembly is once again considering a changing its land use code to would expand where homeless shelters can be located within the city.

A town hall meeting was held Tuesday night at the Dena’ina Center where residents voiced their concerns. A second town hall will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, also at the Dena’ina Center.

The proposed ordinance is paired with another ordinance that would add a licensing requirement for homeless shelters.

It would also amend land use code to allow shelters in areas zoned as business districts.

“There are a handful, there are like 200 some vagrants, and that’s the people we have to deal with,” said one concerned resident. “Pushing them into the neighborhoods is only gonna spread it, and it’s gonna make it worse for all of us.”

“We ask nothing of you. Only let us keep succeeding and supporting those that want and need (shelter) 365 days a year,” said another concerned resident.

Currently, Bean’s Cafe, one of Anchorage’s largest homeless shelters, is being housed at the Sullivan Arena until September.

The city is also in negotiations to buy the former Alaska Club building in Midtown to turn it into a new homeless shelter.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Bronson will take office on July 1.
Anchorage mayor-elect announces homelessness, budget transition team leaders
A woman is being treated for injuries in a local hospital after colliding with a vehicle at the...
Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle near UAA
Paul Lachance pictured with his former dog Tucker.
Anchorage couple honors late son by supporting nonprofits that help animals
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Large earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

A sinkhole that formed last week has opened again on 5th Avenue near Merrill Field.
Sinkhole opens on 5th Avenue near Merrill Field again
A view of the main cabin for tours at the Kilcher Family Homestead and Living Museum.
Roadtrippin’: Spending time on the Kilcher Family Homestead
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Sunday’s earthquake largest to hit Southcentral since 2018, not an aftershock
Anchorage, Alaska.
Shortage of families leaves few options, adds pressure for those in Alaska’s foster care system