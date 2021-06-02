Advertisement

Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a suspect has been arrested in the investigation of a boy reported missing last week in Houston.

A child’s body was discovered Tuesday night at a motel in Jasper, and Houston police say they believe that it belongs to missing child Samuel Olson.

They’re awaiting a medical examiner’s report for confirmation.

Samuel was reported missing by his father’s girlfriend, who said the boy’s mother took him, but police said they don’t believe that’s true.

The girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, was arrested at the motel and police expect to file evidence tampering charges against her.

Police had been searching for Samuel, who was reported missing May 27.

Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told the Houston Chronicle, however, that the last confirmed sighting of the boy was April 30 at his school.

Family members say Samuel would have turned 6 over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Bronson will take office on July 1.
Anchorage mayor-elect announces homelessness, budget transition team leaders
A woman is being treated for injuries in a local hospital after colliding with a vehicle at the...
Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle near UAA
Paul Lachance pictured with his former dog Tucker.
Anchorage couple honors late son by supporting nonprofits that help animals
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Sunday’s earthquake largest to hit Southcentral since 2018, not an aftershock

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Trump pulls plug on blog launched last month
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
LIVE: Biden updates COVID-19 fight; Free beer, other new incentives for ‘vaccine sprint’
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
Reports: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Vaccine protection may diminish need for yearly boosters
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Prosecutors want more time for federal trial in Floyd death