Due to staffing shortage, 49th State Brewing Co. will close on Mondays and Tuesdays

The popular brewpub is hiring more than 100 positions
49th State Brewing is going to temporarily be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays to help their...
49th State Brewing is going to temporarily be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays to help their staff and to make sure each guest enjoys their experience.(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 49th State Brewing Company, one of downtown Anchorage’s most popular food and drink establishments, has cut back its days of business due to a staffing shortage.

“We decided to make the really difficult, tough decision because we felt we weren’t necessarily meeting the guest’s expectations, as far as service was concerned,” said General Manager Chad Kaina. “We’re just so understaffed, that we are not able to provide that level of guest service that all of our customers come to know us for.”

The restaurant will no longer be open on Mondays and Tuesdays. The brewpub is looking to hire around 100 people to add to their staff.

Kaina says they need people, but they are only getting a few applications a week.

The company said there aren’t enough people applying to run the 30,000-square-foot restaurant. Currently, they are looking for 36 servers, 14 line cooks, 10 bartenders, and more. For pretty much every position, they are hiring.

“We need at least 100 people,” Kaina said. “We are currently at 50, 60% of our current staffing schedule, so we’ll take anybody one, two days a week, we’ll take you.”

Currently, 49th State Brewing Co. has about 120 staff members but they would like to see that number rise to around 250 to get back to regular operations.

Kaina said many of their workers were working almost every day of the week, some even pulling double shifts. With fewer days of operation, their employees can have some time off and the customers would get the best service while the restaurant is open.

“You know, some of them have been working 70 hours, so we felt it was needed for our guests, as well as for our employees, just to give them a little bit of a break as we try to staff back up and get back to seven days,” Kaina said. “The goal without a doubt is to get back to seven days a week.”

A co-owner of the establishment said they hope to be back open to seven days a week by July 1.

