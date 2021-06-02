Highs near 60 each day to close out the week!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been hard this spring to come across significantly warm temperatures, as only 1 day brought highs in the 70s. Since then temperatures have been fairly seasonal, with this trend set to continue through the week.

While some showers are possible into the late afternoon and early evening, Wednesday will still be a beautiful day. Sunshine will warm us into the upper 50s and lower 60s, with clouds set to make a return later today. As clouds move in we could squeeze out some sprinkles or light showers from 3 to 6 pm. Otherwise, expect dry conditions into the evening. We keep seasonal conditions through the week, with a return to the low to mid 60s by the weekend. All in all, the upcoming weather pattern favors coastal showers, clouds inland and highs right where they should be for June standards.

Southeast is gearing up for an active weather pattern to close out this week, as widespread rain makes a return. Starting today, up to an inch of rain is possible, with even heavier rain heading into Thursday. While the active weather will die down into the weekend, an outside shower chance will still linger. Highs each day will remain in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday.

