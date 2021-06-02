Advertisement

Oregon leader compares vaccine passport to Jim Crow Laws

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, OR (KATU) - A county commissioner in Oregon has been stripped of some of his duties after he put forth a resolution comparing vaccine passports to Jim Crow-era laws, which legalized segregation.

“I find this resolution as originally submitted abhorrent and irresponsible,” said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith.

The resolution brought forward by Clackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull compares vaccination passports to Jim Crow laws.

As it stands, Oregon and the United States have no plans to require a vaccination passport, but Shull says he wanted the commission to discuss the idea in case things change.

“The reference to Jim Crow Laws has nothing to do with racism it has to do with the restriction of civil liberties based on the law in the state,” Shull said.

Other commissioners strongly disagreed with his choice of words, ultimately voting the resolution down and stripping Shull of his liaison assignments – meaning he doesn’t represent the commission when in public.

Smith and others voice their concerns about how this will follow the commission. She agrees with the idea, but strongly disagrees with the comparison.

Schull was previously censured for making racist and xenophobic comments on social media.

Copyright 2021 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Bronson will take office on July 1.
Anchorage mayor-elect announces homelessness, budget transition team leaders
A woman is being treated for injuries in a local hospital after colliding with a vehicle at the...
Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle near UAA
Paul Lachance pictured with his former dog Tucker.
Anchorage couple honors late son by supporting nonprofits that help animals
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Sunday’s earthquake largest to hit Southcentral since 2018, not an aftershock

Latest News

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
Reports: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire
Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Trump pulls plug on blog launched last month
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
LIVE: Biden updates COVID-19 fight; Free beer, other new incentives for ‘vaccine sprint’
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Vaccine protection may diminish need for yearly boosters
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Prosecutors want more time for federal trial in Floyd death