Advertisement

Rollerski Awareness Day celebrated in Alaska

By Austin Sjong
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday was Rollerski Awareness Day and Alaska Pacific University celebrated with their second annual Rollerskiathon.

The APU ski team got together and roller skied the 50-kilometer Moose Loop in Anchorage to raise awareness and remind drivers to watch out and drive safely while around roller skiers.

The main goal of the Rollerskiathon was to raise awareness, but the event also doubled as a fundraiser. The goal was $50,000 and at the start of the ski, they had raised just over $49,000.

“All the money goes towards our travel and racing expenses and we travel all season long throughout mostly the lower 48,” said Olympic cross-country skier Rosie Frankowski. “We have to pay coaches, wax techs, plane tickets, lodging, and it’s a pretty expensive sport, so it adds up quickly.”

The skiers roller skied roughly 31 miles, which Frankowski said that it is normal for a serious skier to do that distance multiple times in a week.

Olympian Scott Patterson, who finished 11th in the 50k at the 2018 Olympics, said that this event is sort of an unofficial kick off to their summer season of training. APU sent 10 athletes to the 2018 Olympics and many of those same skiers have their sights set on the 2022 Winter Olympics next year.

“This last year, I was 10th, at World Championships in the 50k, so it’s close,” Patterson said. “I feel like the metal was within grasp, so really working towards that.”

Fans can expect to see aspiring Olympians and athletes like Patterson and Frankowski on the trails and paths all summer, so make sure to keep a lookout and give roller skiers adequate space.

Those who would like to donate to the APU ski team can do so by clicking this link.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Bronson will take office on July 1.
Anchorage mayor-elect announces homelessness, budget transition team leaders
A woman is being treated for injuries in a local hospital after colliding with a vehicle at the...
Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle near UAA
Paul Lachance pictured with his former dog Tucker.
Anchorage couple honors late son by supporting nonprofits that help animals
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Large earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

Season Tickets
Anchorage Wolverines season tickets available starting Tuesday
Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the...
Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time
The Service High School boys soccer team celebrate winning the 2021 ASAA state championship.
Service boys’ soccer shuts out Dimond to win 2021 state championship
The Dimond High School girls soccer team celebrates after winning the ASAA 2021 state...
Dimond girls’ soccer wins 2021 state championship in overtime over South