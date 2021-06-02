Rollerski Awareness Day celebrated in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday was Rollerski Awareness Day and Alaska Pacific University celebrated with their second annual Rollerskiathon.

The APU ski team got together and roller skied the 50-kilometer Moose Loop in Anchorage to raise awareness and remind drivers to watch out and drive safely while around roller skiers.

The main goal of the Rollerskiathon was to raise awareness, but the event also doubled as a fundraiser. The goal was $50,000 and at the start of the ski, they had raised just over $49,000.

“All the money goes towards our travel and racing expenses and we travel all season long throughout mostly the lower 48,” said Olympic cross-country skier Rosie Frankowski. “We have to pay coaches, wax techs, plane tickets, lodging, and it’s a pretty expensive sport, so it adds up quickly.”

The skiers roller skied roughly 31 miles, which Frankowski said that it is normal for a serious skier to do that distance multiple times in a week.

Olympian Scott Patterson, who finished 11th in the 50k at the 2018 Olympics, said that this event is sort of an unofficial kick off to their summer season of training. APU sent 10 athletes to the 2018 Olympics and many of those same skiers have their sights set on the 2022 Winter Olympics next year.

“This last year, I was 10th, at World Championships in the 50k, so it’s close,” Patterson said. “I feel like the metal was within grasp, so really working towards that.”

Fans can expect to see aspiring Olympians and athletes like Patterson and Frankowski on the trails and paths all summer, so make sure to keep a lookout and give roller skiers adequate space.

Those who would like to donate to the APU ski team can do so by clicking this link.

