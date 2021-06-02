Scattered showers over southern Alaska, snow to the north

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The main weather maker will be from a large vertically stacked low churning well south of Kodiak Island. A long-wave trough remains firmly entrenched over the Alaska region. An unsettled but benign weather pattern will continue across much of the southcentral region.

Southcentral over the next 3 days as a series of easterly waves bring clouds and showers to the area. Wednesday will be the day with the most sunshine for Southcentral with Thursday and Friday having more clouds.

The other main story is the Turnagain arm wind will gradually ease Tuesday night. The Turnagain wind will subside Wednesday afternoon.

Bright blue robin eggs are settled into a nest on the porch of Pamela Speer’s house. Watch out for the birds and bees!

Bright blue robin eggs in a nest-Pamela Speer (Alaska's Weather Source)

