Advertisement

Scattered showers over southern Alaska, snow to the north

Warmer into the weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The main weather maker will be from a large vertically stacked low churning well south of Kodiak Island. A long-wave trough remains firmly entrenched over the Alaska region. An unsettled but benign weather pattern will continue across much of the southcentral region.

Southcentral over the next 3 days as a series of easterly waves bring clouds and showers to the area. Wednesday will be the day with the most sunshine for Southcentral with Thursday and Friday having more clouds.

The other main story is the Turnagain arm wind will gradually ease Tuesday night. The Turnagain wind will subside Wednesday afternoon.

Bright blue robin eggs are settled into a nest on the porch of Pamela Speer’s house. Watch out for the birds and bees!

Bright blue robin eggs in a nest-Pamela Speer
Bright blue robin eggs in a nest-Pamela Speer(Alaska's Weather Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Bronson will take office on July 1.
Anchorage mayor-elect announces homelessness, budget transition team leaders
A woman is being treated for injuries in a local hospital after colliding with a vehicle at the...
Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle near UAA
Paul Lachance pictured with his former dog Tucker.
Anchorage couple honors late son by supporting nonprofits that help animals
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Large earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

Tuesday, June 1 Afternoon Weather
Starting off June with seasonal temperatures and passing showers
Tuesday, June 1 Afternoon Weather
Tuesday, June 1 Afternoon Weather
7 Day forecast shows a seasonable start to June
7 Day forecast shows a seasonable start to June
7 Day forecast shows a seasonable start to June
7 Day forecast shows a seasonable start to June