Summer school starts for thousands of Anchorage students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last day of school for Anchorage students was May 20. Now, less than two weeks later, thousands of elementary students are already back in the classroom.

Summer school started for Anchorage elementary students on Tuesday. Anchorage School District Elementary Education Director Mandy Clark said nearly 6,000 students are enrolled for the two sessions being offered in June, and from July through early August.

Students selected for the program are getting extra help in math and reading skills that may have slipped during the remote learning throughout the pandemic.

“We have them all in very specific, targeted interventions, to be able to meet them where they are at, and be able to help them grow,” Clark said.

North Star Elementary School Principal Julie Sery said many students were just beginning to make gains when the school year ended. She said the program also addresses the so-called “summer slide”.

“We know that there is always going to be a summer slide, but this is to help mitigate that summer slide, that regression, so that students are ready for the next school year,” Sery said.

Clark said students will be monitored closely to note their progress. Summer school teacher Nancy Wilson said she’s excited to be part of the learning process.

“That is my sole purpose for being here,” Wilson said. “That was the reason I decided I was going to volunteer to teach summer school, because I think all of these kids have an opportunity to do a great job. And if they are willing to come, then we need to have teachers here to help them catch up.”

The first session of elementary summer school runs through June 30. A smaller summer school program for middle and high school students begins on Wednesday, June 2.

