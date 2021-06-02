Advertisement

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling about 6,000 vehicles that may have loose brake connections.

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Affected vehicles may have loose caliper bolts, which can lead to a loss of tire pressure in what Tesla describes as “very rare circumstances.”

There haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries from the issue.

Tesla says it will inspect any affected vehicle and correct the loose caliper bolts if necessary.

The company says it has also taken action to make sure the bolts do not come loose in new vehicles as they are being assembled.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Bronson will take office on July 1.
Anchorage mayor-elect announces homelessness, budget transition team leaders
A woman is being treated for injuries in a local hospital after colliding with a vehicle at the...
Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle near UAA
Paul Lachance pictured with his former dog Tucker.
Anchorage couple honors late son by supporting nonprofits that help animals
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Sunday’s earthquake largest to hit Southcentral since 2018, not an aftershock

Latest News

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
Reports: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire
Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Trump pulls plug on blog launched last month
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
LIVE: Biden updates COVID-19 fight; Free beer, other new incentives for ‘vaccine sprint’
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Vaccine protection may diminish need for yearly boosters
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Prosecutors want more time for federal trial in Floyd death