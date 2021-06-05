Advertisement

Wasilla woman shoots ax-wielding intruder, troopers say

(KTVF)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:52 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 55-year-old woman shot an intruder during a home invasion in Wasilla, according to Alaska State Troopers.

According to an online dispatch, the woman was in her home on Fairview Loop Friday just after 10 p.m. when a 66-year-old man, who was reported to be intoxicated, forced his way into the home with an ax.

Troopers say the man threatened to kill the woman. She then shot him with a pistol, according to the dispatch. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The district attorney’s office in Palmer was contacted after the shooting. No charges will be filed against the homeowner, according to the dispatch.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting at Black Angus Inn
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Organizers alter Pride Month lineup, cancelling main events after outcry over celebration’s theme
After more than a year, the F Street cheese block is set to return.
Infamous F Street Station cheese block set to return

Latest News

After a year of remote work, companies are figuring out the best ways to get their employees...
What could happen to the workplace after more than a year at home
(Photo Courtesy of the office of Dan Sullivan)
US senators promise vaccines for Taiwan amid China row
New partnership expands law education opportunities for UAA students
Roadtrippin’: Seeing, touching and learning about Alaska’s marine wildlife
After more than a year, the F Street cheese block is set to return.
Infamous F Street Station cheese block set to return