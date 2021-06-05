Wasilla woman shoots ax-wielding intruder, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 55-year-old woman shot an intruder during a home invasion in Wasilla, according to Alaska State Troopers.

According to an online dispatch, the woman was in her home on Fairview Loop Friday just after 10 p.m. when a 66-year-old man, who was reported to be intoxicated, forced his way into the home with an ax.

Troopers say the man threatened to kill the woman. She then shot him with a pistol, according to the dispatch. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The district attorney’s office in Palmer was contacted after the shooting. No charges will be filed against the homeowner, according to the dispatch.

The incident is under investigation.

