Roadtrippin’: A tasty chowder sampler to refuel in downtown Ketchikan

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (KTUU) - Packed with Alaska seafood over a creamy base, the recipe for the chowder from Annabelle’s Famous Keg & Chowder House remains a closely guarded secret.

Head chef Ryan Brown said it’s unchanged since it was given to Annabelle, the founder of the chowder house, in the 1920s.

“I’ve tasted a lot of chowder and I haven’t found anything quite like this before,” Brown said during a visit on Wednesday.

The three-chowder sampler lets you try a clam chowder, a seafood chowder and a smoked salmon chowder. Mike Meacock, the restaurant’s general manager, said the smoked salmon chowder is far and away his favorite.

“Usually, I’ll put the chowder in a coffee cup and drink it for breakfast,” Meacock said.

The restaurant also offers Alaska seafood like halibut and king crab that are popular with cruise ship passengers. The COVID-19 pandemic saw the restaurant pivot to curbside delivery and cheaper pub-style food aimed at Ketchikan residents.

Not much is known about Annabelle, including her last name.

“Nothing is real concrete,” Meacock said. “But we do know that Annabelle was a lady of the night, she came to Alaska from a wealthy family who had lost their riches.”

She funded local businesses and her restaurant took off. A restaurant that’s still in the same location and still offering the same tasty chowder.

