APD investigating shooting at Black Angus Inn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a shooting at the Black Angus Inn that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Black Angus Inn around 9:10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police believe the shooting happened outside. According to APD, the victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

Details are limited as police continue to investigate the circumstances, motive, and people involved.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 311.

