Former Anchorage Mayor Tom Fink has died

Former Anchorage Mayor Tom Fink speaks at the Anchorage Mayors Coffee event in 2015.
Former Anchorage Mayor Tom Fink speaks at the Anchorage Mayors Coffee event in 2015.(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:41 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Anchorage Mayor Tom Fink has died at the age of 92. Fink also served at a state level in the Alaska State House of Representatives from 1967 to 1976. He was the 7th Speaker of the House from 1973 to 1974. He went on to serve as the Mayor of Anchorage from 1987 to 1994.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy released a statement Saturday saying, “Tom was a talented public servant and driven leader who worked diligently for his constituents both as a Representative and as Anchorage’s Mayor. There is no question that Tom lived a full life and left a lasting impact on those he knew and faithfully served. Rose and I offer our deepest sympathies to the Fink family for their loss.”

Governor Dunleavy has ordered all U.S. and Alaska flags fly at half-staff to honor the former Speaker Tom Fink on a date to be determined by the Fink family.

