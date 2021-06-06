Sun turns to thunderstorms and back to sun

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A beautiful day in Southcentral turned into an afternoon and evening of thunderstorms. The storms started in the Talkeetna Mountains and slowly drifted south and west throughout the afternoon and evening, eventually moving through the Chugach Mountains and down toward the Kenai Peninsula. Thunderstorms also popped up around Dot Lake, the Alaska Range and near Fairbanks through the evening hours.

The storms are dying down already and should be done by midnight.

More sunshine is expected across Southcentral and parts of the Interior for Sunday. Fairbanks will see a high near 72 degrees. Willow could warm up to near 77 degrees on Sunday. Southeast will see another round of rain showers and continued cool temperatures.

