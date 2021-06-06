Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard saves three rafters and their dogs near Kodiak

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak help save three people who were stranded with two dogs.

By Marlise Irby
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - Three people and their two dogs are safe and back on solid ground after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to a post on Facebook, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak rescued the group that was stranded Saturday. The post stated that they lost control of their raft on Monashka Bay.

Due to the location, Alaska State Troopers and the USCG decided to use a helicopter to hoist the group to safety.






