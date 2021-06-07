Advertisement

US senators promise vaccines for Taiwan amid China row

(Photo Courtesy of the office of Dan Sullivan)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - Three senators visiting Taiwan say the U.S. will give the self-ruled island 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, part of President Joe Biden’s move to share tens of millions of jabs globally.

Taiwan has complained that China is hindering its efforts to secure vaccines as it battles an outbreak.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who made a three-hour stop in Taiwan with fellow Democrat Christopher Coons of Delaware and Republican Dan Sullivan of Alaska, said their visit underscores bipartisan support for the democratic island.

Duckworth says, “I’m here to tell you that the United States will not let you stand alone.” Taiwan accuses China of blocking its efforts to reach a deal with BioNTech to import the Pfizer vaccine.

