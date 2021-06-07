Advertisement

Infamous F Street Station cheese block set to return

After more than a year, the F Street cheese block is set to return.
After more than a year, the F Street cheese block is set to return.(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s no secret F Street Station is home to a cheese block. But, due to the pandemic, the restaurant did away with the 42 pound block Tillamook sharp cheese. But after over a year, bartender Lauren Morgan says the cheese block has been ordered and they are eager for its arrival.

“People come from all over the place, and the first thing they do is ask about the cheese,” said Morgan. “So I’m really excited to have it back.”

The cheese block is so popular that F Street Station employees have to swap out a new block every 3 to 4 days.

According to one of the managers at F Street, the cheese block cost $210 before COVID-19. They’re not sure how much it will cost the restaurant now, as they’re still awaiting an invoice. Either way, many are just happy it’s coming back, some saying it symbolizes an end to COVID-19.

“That is what everybody says. Once the cheese comes back, that means everything is done, and it will be back next week, hopefully. It’s on order, so it will be here any day now,” said Morgan.

After more than a year, the F-Street cheese block is set to return.
After more than a year, the F-Street cheese block is set to return.(KTUU)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting at Black Angus Inn
Wasilla woman shoots ax-wielding intruder, troopers say
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Organizers alter Pride Month lineup, cancelling main events after outcry over celebration’s theme

Latest News

Organizers alter Pride Month lineup, cancelling main events after outcry over celebration’s theme
National Doughnut Day
It’s National Doughnut Day with Wiki Wiki Onolicious in Anchorage
Homeless tent in downtown Anchorage
Anchorage Assembly hears more testimony on homelessness proposals
A dog team passes by at Turning Heads Kennel in Seward, Alaska in May, 2021.
Roadtrippin’: For Iditarod veterans Beals and Stokey, summertime tour business is turning heads