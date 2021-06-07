Infamous F Street Station cheese block set to return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s no secret F Street Station is home to a cheese block. But, due to the pandemic, the restaurant did away with the 42 pound block Tillamook sharp cheese. But after over a year, bartender Lauren Morgan says the cheese block has been ordered and they are eager for its arrival.

“People come from all over the place, and the first thing they do is ask about the cheese,” said Morgan. “So I’m really excited to have it back.”

The cheese block is so popular that F Street Station employees have to swap out a new block every 3 to 4 days.

According to one of the managers at F Street, the cheese block cost $210 before COVID-19. They’re not sure how much it will cost the restaurant now, as they’re still awaiting an invoice. Either way, many are just happy it’s coming back, some saying it symbolizes an end to COVID-19.

“That is what everybody says. Once the cheese comes back, that means everything is done, and it will be back next week, hopefully. It’s on order, so it will be here any day now,” said Morgan.

After more than a year, the F-Street cheese block is set to return. (KTUU)

