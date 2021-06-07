Advertisement

Last gasp of sunshine...at least for a few days

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral will have to say goodbye to the sunshine for a few days as the work week starts. Most areas around the region will start Monday with sunshine but will see increasing clouds by the evening hours. Temperatures will also be noticeably cooler for the beginning of the week, with highs only in the mid 50s to low 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Coastal areas around Southcentral will likely see rain and showers move in on Tuesday.

Parts of the Panhandle saw some rain on Sunday but most areas should see some sunshine develop on Monday. Temperatures will warm up a little closer to normal as well. Juneau had its second wettest May on record with 6.9 inches of rain last month. Normal for May is 3.5 inches. Yakutat also saw heavy amounts of precipitation with 11.67 inches of rain for May 2021. Normal May totals for Yakutat are closer to 7.8 inches.

Thunderstorms are likely again across the Interior tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures around Fairbanks are expected to hit the mid-70s on Monday but cool to the mid-60s on Tuesday.

