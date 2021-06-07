The South Wolverines are the 2021 ASAA D1 Baseball Champions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - South went up against Colony and it was the Knights’ first ever trip to the state final. The Wolverines scored quick and fast putting up 19 runs with everyone contributing. It was Issac Johnson who really starred for South. Johnson, the pitcher, threw a shutout on their way to a 19-0 victory.

