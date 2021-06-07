Advertisement

Woman dies after fall at national park in Utah; body recovered

A backcountry canyoneer overlooks the entrance to Mystery Canyon from the East Mesa Trail in...
A backcountry canyoneer overlooks the entrance to Mystery Canyon from the East Mesa Trail in this July 2008 file photo. A woman died after a fall into Mystery Canyon.(NPS Photo/Caitlin Ceci/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Officials at a national park in Utah say a 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon.

Zion National Park officials say in a news release Sunday that visitors reported the woman was canyoneering alone and had fallen 50 to 80 feet Saturday afternoon.

Crews launched a search and rescue effort that closed various areas of the park.

Medics reached the woman Sunday evening in Mystery Canyon. She died a short time later.

Park officials say the woman had injuries consistent with a high-elevation fall.

The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting at Black Angus Inn
Wasilla woman shoots ax-wielding intruder, troopers say
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Organizers alter Pride Month lineup, cancelling main events after outcry over celebration’s theme
After more than a year, the F Street cheese block is set to return.
Infamous F Street Station cheese block set to return

Latest News

Days after Boston officials announced the death of a mother swan on the city's Charles River...
Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 45
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen...
High court won’t review men-only draft registration law