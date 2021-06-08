Advertisement

97-year-old claims diploma from Virginia high school

By Bruce Young
Updated: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Graduation at Rockbridge County High School this year was unique.

It was the very first time they passed out diplomas outside, on the football field.

But for one recipient, it was a long time coming.

“I did finish three and a half years of high school,” said Ottie Marie Canady. “We had a large family, and I quit to help my mother when my father died.”

That was in 1943, and then she married and never quite got back to school.

“This was a total surprise,” she said. “Something I wasn’t expecting.”

“This is a very special occasion,” said RCHS Principal Mike Craft. “In all my years of education, I don’t think I’ve ever had this particular honor to give a graduate a diploma so far off from the intended date.”

She says not having the diploma hasn’t held her back at all.

“You name it, I’ve probably done it,” Canady said.

Traveling with her husband through his Army career, she held a range of jobs, once even being chosen over someone with a PhD. But her son thought she still needed her diploma.

“He just says, I thought that was one thing that you might like to have in your lifetime that you didn’t get,” Canady said.

And as she watched 240 other diplomas handed out, she was happy she got to go first.

“I was concerned about having to wait, you know, for a long time,” she said.

“You already waited a long time,” she was asked.

“Well, yes,” she laughed. “I waited a long time. Yes.”

And happy that she spent the years she waited well.

“Take every opportunity that comes your way, which I did,” Canady advised.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
2 injured by bear attack at Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
Alaska lawmakers reach tentative deal on budget, dividend
A photo taken by a pilot above the Loon Lake Fire burning about one-half mile southwest of Swan...
Loon Lake fire in Kenai Peninsula grows to 150 acres
In this July 13, 2007, Associated Press file photo, a worker with the Pebble Mine project digs...
Alaska governor disapproves Biden administration’s intent to change WOTUS
(KTUU)
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision in Mountain View

Latest News

Governor Dunleavy shares thoughts on budget agreement
Governor Dunleavy shares his thoughts on the budget agreement that includes a $1,100 PFD
Brody and his family go on a ride to Knik Glacier thanks to a local non-profit called Adventure...
Local non-profit helps special needs families experience memorable adventures
Alaska lawmakers reach tentative deal on budget, dividend
Pilot, a stellar sea lion, is one of the featured attractions at the Alaska Sealife Center.
Alaska Sealife Center sees increase in attendance in May
Sunday evening weather with Tracy