Advertisement

Calif. student defies odds, gets 21 college acceptances, $2.4 million in scholarships

By KSBW staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:37 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW) - From Stanford to Yale and UCLA, Everett Alvarez High School valedictorian Jorge Marquez Sanchez was accepted to 21 universities and offered a whopping $2.4 million in scholarships.

But it’s Harvard he’s chosen.

Marquez Sanchez says it wasn’t easy.

“I tried to take the most rigorous course available. I also tried to volunteer a lot of activities ... I also did community service at Salvation Army, and when applying to college, I try to really look at myself to see, who I am as a person,” he said.

Experiencing senior year during a pandemic added to the challenges.

“I think many people underestimate how difficult it was,” he said. “It was difficult having Wi-Fi problems sometimes, not having help right away when you need it, learning most of it by yourself because you don’t really have a teacher.”

While he doesn’t know what the future holds just yet, he knows that he wants to give back.

“My main goal is to be able to empower communities, underprivileged communities so that I’m able to increase their resources,” Marques Sanchez said.

He is now a role model to the students everywhere, said Dan Burns, superintendent of Salinas Union High School District.

“So when he goes off to Harvard on a Fulbright scholarship, he will be coming from a community where that normally doesn’t happen,” he said. ”And so he will be a great model for other students to look up to for their potential achievement, as well as they start their freshman year coming in.”

Marquez Sanchez said he is excited to start college at Harvard in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Police arrest a man in connection to the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday, victim identifed
KTUU File Image
Fairbanks Police Department identify man and woman involved in a murder-suicide, the female victim was the daughter of Joe Miller
A black bear on the Mayor's Marathon course causes runners to stop.
Black bear, two cubs create confusion at Mayor’s Marathon halfway point
In this June 17, 2015 photo from the Alaska Army National Guard, trees erupt in flames in the...
Live updates: Wildfires burning throughout Alaska
Independence Mine in Hatcher Pass damaged twice in one week.
Independence Mine vandalized for a second time this week in Hatcher Pass

Latest News

2021 Anchorage Juneteenth Celebration
Juneteenth celebration held in Anchorage after becoming a federal holiday
Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Police arrest a man in connection to the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday, victim identifed
In this June 17, 2015 photo from the Alaska Army National Guard, trees erupt in flames in the...
Live updates: Wildfires burning throughout Alaska
The caption on this artwork reads Academic Building, Indian School, Carlisle, PA. (Public...
Remains of 10 more Native American kids to be disinterred
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
12 dead in Alabama due to Claudette, including 10 children