Advertisement

Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM AKDT|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 12:06 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An off-duty flight attendant caused a scuffle that forced a Delta plane en route from Los Angeles to Atlanta to make an emergency stop in Oklahoma City Friday.

Crew members and passengers on Delta Flight 1730 said the man assaulted two flight attendants and briefly commandeered the intercom.

Oklahoma City police report the suspect threatened to take the plane down.

Passengers described the man as acting strangely before the incident and say he was wearing a helmet along with elbow and knee pads.

Passenger Benjamin Curlee heard some of the commotion from his seat near the back of the plane.

“The perpetrator was on the intercom and was telling passengers to return to their seat because oxygen masks were going to be required of them,” Curlee said. “That created quite a stir amongst everyone around us. It became very tense.”

At one point, the captain called out over the intercom for able-bodied men to step forward and help subdue the suspect.

Once the plane landed, the unruly passenger was taken into custody and transported to an Oklahoma City hospital with minor injuries.

Passengers were asked to leave the plane as bomb technicians searched and cleared the aircraft.

The plane was able to resume its flight to Atlanta after a three-hour delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
2 injured by bear attack at Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
Alaska lawmakers reach tentative deal on budget, dividend
A photo taken by a pilot above the Loon Lake Fire burning about one-half mile southwest of Swan...
Loon Lake fire in Kenai Peninsula grows to 150 acres
In this July 13, 2007, Associated Press file photo, a worker with the Pebble Mine project digs...
Alaska governor disapproves Biden administration’s intent to change WOTUS
(KTUU)
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision in Mountain View

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as...
AP source: Justice Department secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies
Woman crashes ambulance into bay in New York
An ambulance was crashed into Irondequoit Bay near Newport Yacht Club on Sunday afternoon.
Police: Woman crashed stolen ambulance into bay in N.Y.
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing 1