Downtown Soup Kitchen Hope Center food truck hits the road

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A bakery program that helps homeless women get a new start is hitting the road.

On Friday, the Downtown Soup Kitchen Hope Center launched its first food truck, filled with baked goods made by women in the program.

The multi-week program has been offered to women at the faith-centered shelter since 2016. Bakery Director Tia Salas said it’s been successful in teaching women skills they’ll need to succeed in the workforce.

“Literally, the week that they graduate, they pretty much have a job waiting for them when they leave, if they so choose,” she said.

It isn’t just baking skills. The women learn life skills, like how to get along with others and manage their emotions.

You guys it’s our Food Trucks first day! Come down and try what our students have made. Posted by Downtown Soup Kitchen Hope Center on Friday, June 11, 2021

“Coming from the traumatic background that they come from, they’re not able to manage those emotions,” Salas said. “So we are giving them tools to help.”

Daja Scroggs, one of the first women to graduate in 2016, now works as a baking assistant in the program and has her own apartment. A former drug addict, Scroggs said the program turned her life around.

“I found the life skills and the life coach that I had, and it taught me the skills that I needed so I could get my life back,” she said.

The baking program is funded through donations. Salas said the cost for the course is about $4,000 per student. Money raised from food truck sales will go back into the baking program so that more women can attend.

The food truck will be parked at various locations around town. Salas said the soup kitchen’s Facebook page will be updated with new locations.

