Advertisement

Bicyclist hospitalized by car collision near Anchorage Ford dealership

A bicyclist was hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries in a Friday evening...
A bicyclist was hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries in a Friday evening collision with a vehicle driving southbound on Gambell Street.(KTUU)
By Elizabeth Roman and Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:41 PM AKDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:42 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The bicyclist that collided with a vehicle Friday evening near the Kendall Ford of Anchorage was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries from the crash, according to Anchorage Police Department officials.

Upon the initial investigation, Sgt. David Noll said the bicyclist was attempting to cross Seward Highway when they were struck by a Subaru Outback traveling southbound on Gambell Street.

“The specific location this happened is a divided highway with a raised median,” Noll said. “It’s not a controlled intersection and there is no crosswalk here.”

Anchorage police received notice of the collision at around 4:45 p.m. that day, according to Noll. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, Noll said they found the bicyclist on the ground and Anchorage Fire Department medics transported the person to the hospital.

An Anchorage Police Department dispatch supervisor said at least four officers were sent to the area after the collision was reported Friday evening. And Noll also said the major collision investigation unit was at the scene.

Noll said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities during the investigation. He added that, as of Friday evening, no charges or citations had been issued.

Anchorage police closed two lanes on Gambell Street from East 15th Street to East Fireweed Lane to conduct their investigation. People were asked Friday to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Noll also explained where pedestrians and bicyclist could cross safely:

“We prefer that pedestrians cross the road (Seward Highway) here either at (East) Fireweed (Lane) to the south or (East) 15th (Street) to the north,” Noll said. “Or use the bicycle pathway that goes under the road.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after police released an update at 9:38 p.m. Friday that all lanes in the area have reopened. It was also updated with additional information from Sgt. David Noll at the scene of the collision.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
2 injured by bear attack at Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
Alaska lawmakers reach tentative deal on budget, dividend
A photo taken by a pilot above the Loon Lake Fire burning about one-half mile southwest of Swan...
Loon Lake fire in Kenai Peninsula grows to 150 acres
In this July 13, 2007, Associated Press file photo, a worker with the Pebble Mine project digs...
Alaska governor disapproves Biden administration’s intent to change WOTUS
(KTUU)
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision in Mountain View

Latest News

Governor Dunleavy shares thoughts on budget agreement
Governor Dunleavy shares his thoughts on the budget agreement that includes a $1,100 PFD
Brody and his family go on a ride to Knik Glacier thanks to a local non-profit called Adventure...
Local non-profit helps special needs families experience memorable adventures
Alaska lawmakers reach tentative deal on budget, dividend
Pilot, a stellar sea lion, is one of the featured attractions at the Alaska Sealife Center.
Alaska Sealife Center sees increase in attendance in May
Sunday evening weather with Tracy