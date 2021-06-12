Bicyclist hospitalized by car collision near Anchorage Ford dealership

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The bicyclist that collided with a vehicle Friday evening near the Kendall Ford of Anchorage was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries from the crash, according to Anchorage Police Department officials.

Upon the initial investigation, Sgt. David Noll said the bicyclist was attempting to cross Seward Highway when they were struck by a Subaru Outback traveling southbound on Gambell Street.

“The specific location this happened is a divided highway with a raised median,” Noll said. “It’s not a controlled intersection and there is no crosswalk here.”

Anchorage police received notice of the collision at around 4:45 p.m. that day, according to Noll. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, Noll said they found the bicyclist on the ground and Anchorage Fire Department medics transported the person to the hospital.

An Anchorage Police Department dispatch supervisor said at least four officers were sent to the area after the collision was reported Friday evening. And Noll also said the major collision investigation unit was at the scene.

Noll said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities during the investigation. He added that, as of Friday evening, no charges or citations had been issued.

Anchorage police closed two lanes on Gambell Street from East 15th Street to East Fireweed Lane to conduct their investigation. People were asked Friday to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Noll also explained where pedestrians and bicyclist could cross safely:

“We prefer that pedestrians cross the road (Seward Highway) here either at (East) Fireweed (Lane) to the south or (East) 15th (Street) to the north,” Noll said. “Or use the bicycle pathway that goes under the road.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after police released an update at 9:38 p.m. Friday that all lanes in the area have reopened. It was also updated with additional information from Sgt. David Noll at the scene of the collision.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.