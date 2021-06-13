Advertisement

2 injured by bear attack at Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people that were camping along the shoreline of Skilak Lake in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge were attacked by a bear Saturday morning, according to a refuge spokesperson.

Both people sustained injuries from the bear encounter but managed to escape by kayak to the Upper Skilak Lake Campground, according to a Sunday morning press release from the refuge. It also said campers helped both people before emergency medical personnel arrived.

The release said a helicopter and ambulance were sent by the Alaska State Troopers after being contacted, sending the bear attack survivors to local hospitals for their injuries.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologists and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service federal wildlife officers investigated the campsite, where they found a collapsed tent and other camping gear. The bear had fled the area before authorities arrived.

The department said it is conducting a DNA analysis on certain items from the scene to potentially identify the bear species.

Following the attack, the release said authorities temporarily closed Hidden Creek Trail from the public. It also reminded people to always be bear aware in the Alaska outdoors.

