Advertisement

Alaska Run for Women hits the streets virtually for the second straight year

By Dave Leval
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:08 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Women from across Alaska have laced up their sneakers as they take off again to fight breast cancer.

Organizers of the annual Alaska Run for Women say just over 3,000 people are taking part in this year’s event. All 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, are represented, along with 61 communities around Alaska.

This year marks the 29th edition of the run, and its second straight that is taking place virtually. Organizers said they had no choice.

“Our decision has to be made pretty early in the year, just because of how large our event is. It takes so much planning, we had to make the call as early as January or February,” said Kathy Wisthoff, one of the co-founders of the Alaska Run for Women. “We couldn’t know what the circumstances were going to be like come June.”

Circumstances due to possible COVID-19 restrictions that might have been in place in Anchorage. The decision to go virtual also left organizers with another potential challenge.

“We weren’t sure if people would be burned out on the whole virtual event idea. But we’ve been pleasantly surprised at the turnout,” Wisthoff said.

It’s paying off for her and other organizers. Wisthoff said participants have already raised $140,000. That’s nearly $2,500 more compared to a year ago. That money will go to the Alaska Run for Women grant program. It supports breast cancer awareness, education and research programs, with a minimum of 70 percent of the funds raised staying in Alaska.

60 women in Alaska are projected to die from breast cancer this year according to the American Cancer Society. At the same time, 520 women are expected to be diagnosed with it.

Anchorage’s April Powers is a 13-year breast cancer survivor. She’s also the first of eight new honorary starters for each of the eight days of this year’s run. That number refers to the statistic from Breastcancer.org that predicts 1-in-8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Meanwhile, organizers of the Alaska Run for Women are not ruling out having next year’s run take place in person. Even though participants are still apart, they have come together again to fight breast cancer.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
2 injured by bear attack at Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
Alaska lawmakers reach tentative deal on budget, dividend
A photo taken by a pilot above the Loon Lake Fire burning about one-half mile southwest of Swan...
Loon Lake fire in Kenai Peninsula grows to 150 acres
In this July 13, 2007, Associated Press file photo, a worker with the Pebble Mine project digs...
Alaska governor disapproves Biden administration’s intent to change WOTUS
(KTUU)
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision in Mountain View

Latest News

Governor Dunleavy shares thoughts on budget agreement
Governor Dunleavy shares his thoughts on the budget agreement that includes a $1,100 PFD
Brody and his family go on a ride to Knik Glacier thanks to a local non-profit called Adventure...
Local non-profit helps special needs families experience memorable adventures
Alaska lawmakers reach tentative deal on budget, dividend
Pilot, a stellar sea lion, is one of the featured attractions at the Alaska Sealife Center.
Alaska Sealife Center sees increase in attendance in May
Sunday evening weather with Tracy