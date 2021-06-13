Loon Lake fire in Kenai Peninsula grows to 150 acres

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Saturday night fire caused by lightning bolt strikes has grown to 150 acres Sunday evening, from six acres when it was first reported Saturday night. The fire reminds people of an almost 170,000-acre fire that ravaged the area two years prior, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry.

The press release issued by the division said the Loon Lake fire near Sterling was reported at around 8 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters reached the fire at around 11 p.m. and fought the flames until 2 a.m. the following day. Firefighters on the scene reported the fire had “minimal activity” overnight Saturday into Sunday, but it became more active by Sunday afternoon.

According to the release, the Division of Forestry is responding with multiple aircraft to make water and retardant drops, as additional personnel are requested to help fight the fire.

The Division of Forestry says the Loon Lake fire is burning in a remote area of the refuge about 10 and a half miles from Sterling, but does not pose a threat to the community. The fire began about a mile away from the nearly 170,000-acre Swan Lake fire that was caused two years ago by lightning strikes as well.

On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., a 17-member team of the Gannett Glacier Type II Initial Attack Crew based in Palmer was helicoptered in to join the suppression lineup to help control the fire. Two more hotshot crews are set to arrive at the fire on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

