Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision in Mountain View

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in Mountain View was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

A Saturday night Nixle community alert said officers had responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle collision at the East 3rd Avenue and Sitka Street intersection that night.

The alert said the driver remained at the scene.

Police closed East 3rd Avenue between Sitka Street and Concrete Street during their investigation Saturday night.

