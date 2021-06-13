Advertisement

Roadtrippin’: Hiking in Hatcher Pass

Hiking along the Gold Mint Trail near Hatcher Pass
Hiking along the Gold Mint Trail near Hatcher Pass(KTUU)
By Aaron Morrison
Updated: 20 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hiking in Alaska comes with its own challenges, but none more so than through the state’s wilderness. While Roadtrippin’ through Alaska, we decided to venture off of the roadways and onto the trailways.

From the roaring of the Little Susitna River to the calls of Alaska’s own wildlife, your senses are always at work when hiking the trails. Although some of the trails were still muddy due to ongoing snowmelt in the higher elevations and recent rain, the views were noteworthy.

If you would like to hike this trail, you can view it here.

