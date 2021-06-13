Roadtrippin’: A round of golf under the midnight sun

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is one of the most uniquely Alaskan things one can do, tee it up and play golf under the midnight sun.

For this Roadtrippin’ adventure, Austin Sjong went where midnight golf looks like an afternoon tee time — Fairbanks golf course. The course is the farthest North golf course in North America, and all summer long they get requests to play golf at or around Midnight.

“It’s kind of like a bucket list, you know. Other things I haven’t done is play golf at midnight, I haven’t fished at midnight, I haven’t kissed my girlfriend at midnight,” said Howard Thies, the president and general manger of Fairbanks Golf course. “You know, there’s a whole list of those things, and we happen to be one of those that we can do it because we have that midnight sun.”

Fairbanks Golf Course had a particularly rough winter with the frost freezing and re-freezing which caused some grass growth issues, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that now. When we arrived, they had just pulled the tarps off the greens a day or two earlier, and what was underneath is what every golfer loves to see — green grass.

The golf course is also in the middle of building a brand new pro shop and restaurant because their old facilities burned down in an electrical fire last year. That construction is set to be done before the season is over, and once that is up and running, and if their green grass holds, you can imagine that their course is going to be busy all season.

Weather you love golf and play it all the time, our you haven’t touched your clubs in years, playing golf under the midnight sun in Fairbanks is something everyone should experience, if not for just the story to tell your friends. If you’d like to schedule a tee time at Fairbanks Golf Course just follow this link.

