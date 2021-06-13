Advertisement

Sunshine and warm temperatures abound and expand

By Tracy Sinclare
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second time this year, Anchorage broke the 70 degree mark by hitting 70 degrees for the high temperature on Saturday. The warm spot in the state also came from Southcentral with Talkeetna warming to 75 degrees for today’s high. Fairbanks hit 72 degrees and Fort Yukon hit 74.

Tomorrow, slightly warmer temperatures in the Mat-Su and Interior with Fairbanks expected to reach 75 degrees. Palmer could get near 76 degrees for the Sunday daytime high.

Much of the Interior will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies for Sunday but then the sun returns for the start of the work week. Fairbanks and Fort Yukon will likely see temperatures in the low 80s by Tuesday.

The sunshine is going to stick around Southcentral through Tuesday and some clouds start moving back in on Wednesday.

