Advertisement

80K pennies for child support: Dad’s act of spite inspires kindness around world

By WTVR staff
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, CO., Va. (WTVR) - What started as an act of spite has triggered a domino effect of kindness.

“He pulled in front of our house, like turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies,” said Avery Sanford, 18, the man’s daughter.

Her dad made his final child support payment in the form of 80,000 pennies dumped on their lawn. Donations have poured in from across the world to a Henrico nonprofit, thanks to the reaction of Sanford and her mother, Raven Sickal.

They took the money and donated every penny to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse center.

“Next thing we know it’s on CNN,” said Mary Maupai of Safe Harbor.

From there, Maupai said their online donations “just blew up.”

“And we’ve gotten over $47,000 worth of donations from locally, nationally, internationally as far as England and beyond,” she said.

Maupai, the group’s development director, says the outpouring of support is like nothing she has ever seen.

“People from all around the world are uplifting this young person and saying, ‘You know what this is? This is amazing what you’ve done,’” she said.

She says the money comes as the nonprofit is seeing an uptick in demand and a reduction in government funds.

“The timing of this could not be better,” Maupai said. “And we are just beyond grateful.”

Sanford and her mother also said they have felt the impact of the generous gestures.

“When I read about the donations I sobbed,” Sickal said in a statement. “It made both of us very emotional. This reach has been amazing, and the thoughtfulness and kind gestures have been beyond anything we expected. We just wanted to turn this around, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Copyright 2021 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
K-9 injured during arrest of machete-wielding man at Dimond Center, APD says
(AP Photo)
2 injured by bear attack at Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
Alaska lawmakers reach tentative deal on budget, dividend
The TSA is expecting crowds at the Anchorage airport this summer.
TSA warns of crowds at Anchorage airport, gives advice on how to get through screening
A photo taken by a pilot above the Loon Lake Fire burning about one-half mile southwest of Swan...
Loon Lake fire in Kenai Peninsula grows to 150 acres

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden eases trade friction with EU ahead of Putin summit
The partisan Arizona audit is reaching a milestone.
Arizona audit nears milestone
The partisan Maricopa County ballot review has been plagued by a 'slew of problems.'
Arizona audit of 2020 election hits hand-count milestone
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill swirls, briefly, far out at sea