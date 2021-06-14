Alaska swim community travels to Olympic trials to support local swimmers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s own Lydia Jacoby and Eagle River’s John Heaphy are part of the pool swimming for the chance to compete in the Olympics.

Swim clubs from all across Alaska are in Omaha showing their support, including the Kodiak Kingfishers, Sting Ray Swim team out of Fairbanks, Midnight Sun Swim from Fairbanks, the Seward Tsunamis and the Northern lights swim club. Along with six Alaska Swimming board members, three adults and three athletes.

While the point of the trip is to show support for the Alaskan swimmers, it is also making waves with the young athletes just seeing the best of the best go at it.

“It’s just crazy to see in the times, it gives you a whole new set of goals, really, when there’s something new to strive for” Ian Rocheleau, a swimmer with the Kodiak Kingfishers said, “Even if we never reached it just motivates you even more.”

“I think it’s really motivating for Alaska swimming to see that we actually can make it to huge arenas like this and do well.” Evie Rupp of the Sting Ray Swim Team said.

The Olympic Swimming Trials are taking place in Omaha, Nebraska at Creighton University.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.