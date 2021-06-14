Advertisement

Burn suspension in Delta Junction, Fairbanks, Kenai Peninsula

(WAGM)
By Jay Luzardo
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Natural Resources placed a burn suspension on Monday for some Alaska regions with high fire danger.

The department shared a special notice at 10:45 a.m. Monday stating that Delta Junction, Fairbanks and the Kenai Peninsula, not including Kodiak Island, have been placed under a burn permit suspension.

The decision comes after evaluating those areas, which the department said have high fire danger, high fire activity and limited firefighting resources.

According to Alaska law, small and large burn permits are required for burning debris or brush in the outdoors, the use of burn barrels and lawn burning. That law says that rule is in effect for fire season, from April 1 to Aug. 31.

The announcement also noted that small campfires under 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in are still permitted during the suspension, as long as there is a sufficient fuel break, water sources nearby and someone watching the fire.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
K-9 injured during arrest of machete-wielding man at Dimond Center, APD says
(AP Photo)
2 injured by bear attack at Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
Alaska lawmakers reach tentative deal on budget, dividend
The TSA is expecting crowds at the Anchorage airport this summer.
TSA warns of crowds at Anchorage airport, gives advice on how to get through screening
A photo taken by a pilot above the Loon Lake Fire burning about one-half mile southwest of Swan...
Loon Lake fire in Kenai Peninsula grows to 150 acres

Latest News

The site of the Loon Lake fire, seen here Monday, June 14, 2021, shows little smoke rising from...
Loon Lake fire now estimated to be 75 acres
Flag Day Anchorage
A flag retirement ceremony for Flag Day
A man fishes in the Brooks River in Katmai National Park and Preserve.
Roadtrippin’: Brooks River, not just for bear viewing
Rural water service
$20M grant being made available for rural water services
Sea ice in the Beaufort Sea, part of the Arctic Ocean.
Pockets of warm water may be speeding up sea ice melt