Burn suspension in Delta Junction, Fairbanks, Kenai Peninsula

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Natural Resources placed a burn suspension on Monday for some Alaska regions with high fire danger.

The department shared a special notice at 10:45 a.m. Monday stating that Delta Junction, Fairbanks and the Kenai Peninsula, not including Kodiak Island, have been placed under a burn permit suspension.

The decision comes after evaluating those areas, which the department said have high fire danger, high fire activity and limited firefighting resources.

According to Alaska law, small and large burn permits are required for burning debris or brush in the outdoors, the use of burn barrels and lawn burning. That law says that rule is in effect for fire season, from April 1 to Aug. 31.

The announcement also noted that small campfires under 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in are still permitted during the suspension, as long as there is a sufficient fuel break, water sources nearby and someone watching the fire.

