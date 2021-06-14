Chasing Sunshine: High pressure brings warm stretch of weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There’s arguably no better way to start of the work week than with some sunshine and there’s plenty of it to go around through the day. Thanks to an area of high pressure that has been building across the Gulf of Alaska, sunshine and warmth has been the story since Saturday. This weekend also brought the second 70 degree day of the year, although our warmest day fell back on May 25th as highs topped out at 71 degrees.

We can once again expect to see highs top out near 70 degrees today, with locations across the valley making a run at 80 degrees. Thanks to the area of high pressure, storms will be limited today, although a spotty storm can’t be ruled out into the evening hours across the Copper River Basin and the Mat-Su Valley. Whatever we see for highs today, tack on 2 to 3 degrees to that, which is a good indicator of what we’ll see for our Tuesday afternoon.

Starting overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, an easterly wave which will bring widespread rain to the northern panhandle, will move into Southcentral. This will bring the return to rain showers and cooler conditions. It’s looking likely that we could see highs fall back near 60 degrees, as we see a brief break from the warm and sunny weather. While we keep a chance for some isolated showers and storms in the forecast, a large portion of this week will be dry, with highs making a run back into the mid to upper 60s by weeks end.

Have a marvelous Monday!

