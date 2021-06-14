Advertisement

K-9 injured during arrest of machete-wielding man at Dimond Center, APD says

By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 8:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A police K-9 was injured while assisting in the arrest of a 44-year-old man who allegedly drove his vehicle into the Dimond Center and threatened mall security with a machete, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

A Monday morning Nixle community alert said Anchorage police responded to the event around 2 a.m. after receiving calls about a person, later identified as Rogelio Rogel, threatening others with a weapon at 800 E. Dimond Blvd.

Officers said they approached Rogel outside of the building and began negotiations while other people evacuated, according to the alert. After failing to comply with officers’ requests to drop the machete, a K-9 was deployed and latched onto Rogel’s leg, according to the alert.

During the K-9 arrest, the alert said Rogel swung his machete at the dog, causing a deep cut in the K-9′s leg. An officer then tased Rogel while others removed the weapon and placed him under arrest.

The K-9 and Rogel sustained the only injuries from the event. The K-9 required staples in its leg but was later released back to duty, and Rogel was transported to the hospital following his arrest.

Rogel was charged with second-degree harming a police dog, five counts of third-degree assault, operating under the influence, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and driving while license revoked.

Clarification: This article originally said the K-9 was the only injury. It was meant to say “officer-related injury”. The story was changed to better clarify the injuries sustained.

Clarification: This article and its headline have been updated to more accurately reflect the role of the K9 officer in assisting in an arrest.

