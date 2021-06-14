Advertisement

More sunshine, warmer temperatures through mid-week

By Tracy Sinclare
Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another sunny day across Southcentral and temperatures warming into the low 70s in the Susitna Valleys, mid-60s around Anchorage. Temperatures will return to the mid 70s for the Mat-Su on Monday with a chance of Talkeetna getting to 80 degrees by Tuesday. Anchorage will see highs in the mid to upper 60s for the next three days before the clouds return and highs cool off to near 65 degrees.

The warmest spots in the state on Sunday were across the Interior with Ft. Yukon and Fairbanks hitting 75 degrees. . Both locations will likely see temperatures into the 80s at the start of the work week. Galena reached 71 degrees on Sunday.

Rain is moving up the West Coast of the state from the Alaska Peninsula to Wainwright for the start of the week but the front breaks up by Wednesday.

