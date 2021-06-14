Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021
(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

