Advertisement

Police: Woman crashed stolen ambulance into bay in N.Y.

By Associated Press
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — Reports of a stolen ambulance from a Utica-based company turned into a lengthy pursuit on the New York State Thruway for state troopers Sunday morning into the afternoon.

WHAM-TV reports that police say caught the vehicle on the Thruway and later on I-490 and into the city of Rochester.

The chase lasted about 100 miles. Police say they later located the ambulance off of the Culver Road exit, and were led down Seneca Road when the vehicle crashed into Irondequoit Bay near Newport Yacht Club.

Police say the unidentified woman driver would not comply as they attempted to pull the vehicle over several times.

The woman was immediately taken into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
2 injured by bear attack at Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
Alaska lawmakers reach tentative deal on budget, dividend
A photo taken by a pilot above the Loon Lake Fire burning about one-half mile southwest of Swan...
Loon Lake fire in Kenai Peninsula grows to 150 acres
In this July 13, 2007, Associated Press file photo, a worker with the Pebble Mine project digs...
Alaska governor disapproves Biden administration’s intent to change WOTUS
(KTUU)
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision in Mountain View

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as...
AP source: Justice Department secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies
Woman crashes ambulance into bay in New York
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing 1