UAA announces resignation of head hockey coach Matt Curley

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With just 78 days left to raise another $700,000 to save their program, Matt Curley is leaving his post as head coach for the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program.

The school’s athletic department announced his departure in a Monday press release.

Curley was the head coach of the Seawolves for three years, although one of those years the team opted not to play due to the pandemic. While he may not have had the success he wanted on the ice with a 7-53-10 record over his time, his teams did great in the classroom with 45 athletes making Western Collegiate Hockey Association All-Academic teams.

“It’s been a privilege to coach such fine young men, as well as live in the Anchorage community,” Curley said in the press release. “The outpouring of recent financial support for the team has been great to see, and I wish the program nothing but the very best.”

His resignation is effective June 30.

Normally when a head coach leaves the program, the search for a new one would start right away, but according to the press release, UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford said they are going to focus on raising the approximately $700,000 needed to save the program first.

As of right now, it is unclear what the next moves are in Curley’s hockey coaching career.

