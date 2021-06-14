Yukon Quest Announces Race Format for 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Yukon Quest International Association made the decision to mush forward with two separate Yukon Quest races.

One race will start on February 5th, 2022 in Alaska and the other will start in Whitehorse, Yukon on February 19th 2022. The reason for the two separate races two weeks apart, is that it will give the mushers the option to run both of them if the border is open and Covid-19 regulations permit it.

The 2021 Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race was cancelled due to the pandemic.

