58 new COVID-19 cases reported over past 3 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, and no additional deaths tied to the virus.

The state no longer reports new cases daily, and instead releases new case data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Monday, the state reported 25 new cases for this past Friday, 14 for Saturday and 19 for Sunday.

Of the total 58 new cases, 55 of them were among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 18

Fairbanks: 4

Nome: 4

Wasilla: 4

Hooper Bay: 3

Juneau: 3

Ketchikan: 3

Eagle River: 2

Nome Census Area: 2

Palmer: 2

Utqiagvik: 2

Chugach Census Area: 1

Chugiak: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Dillingham: 1

Homer: 1

Kodiak: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

The state also identified three new nonresident COVID-19 cases over the last three days — one in Juneau, a seafood industry worker in Seward and a person in the mining industry in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area.

The statewide alert level is currently low. It’s based on the daily average case rate over the last 14 days, and is currently 3.47 cases per 100,000. A community is in the low alert level if their average case rate is less than 5 per 100,000.

As of Monday, 48% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, while 54% are fully vaccinated.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that in the Municipality of Skagway, 79% of those 12 and older have gotten their initial COVID-19 dose, compared to 63% in Kodiak Island Borough, 57% in Anchorage and 37% in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Also as of Monday, there are 21 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. Three of those people are on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, 1,590 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has conducted more than 2.32 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 0.83%.

Alaska has recorded a total of 362 resident deaths that have been related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.