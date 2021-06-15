Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases

This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska.(Source: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water.

The judge ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit by Louisiana’s attorney general and officials in 12 other states. Those states say the administration bypassed comment periods and other bureaucratic steps required before such delays can be undertaken. Administration attorneys argue the suspension was legally applied.

The moratorium was imposed after Democratic President Joe Biden on Jan. 27 signed executive orders to fight climate change. The suit was filed in March.

