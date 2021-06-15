Seward’s Lydia Jacoby swims fastest time ever for her age group at Olympic Swimming Trials

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the semi-finals for the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby, 17, swam the fastest time ever for the 17-18-year-old national age group, breaking a 12-year-old record.

Her time of 1 minute, 5.71 seconds on Monday was also a personal best, according to results for day two of the second wave of the trials currently being held in Omaha, Nebraska.

Her time of 34.21 in the second leg of her race was faster than anyone else in the field, and as of right now Jacoby is the No. 4 in the world for this year. In those standings, Jacoby trails fellow Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor, and Sophie Hansson from Sweden by mere tenths of seconds.

The top eight qualifiers for the women’s 100-meter breaststroke in the Olympic Trials are:

1. Lilly King - 1:04.72

2. Annie Lazor - 1:05.37

3. Lydia Jacoby - 1:05.71

4. Bethany Galat - 1:05.96

5. Micah Sumrall - 1:07.03

6. Emily Escobedo - 1:07.23

7. Miranda Tucker - 1:07.26

8. Kaitlyn Dobler - 1:07.28

Jacoby will race in the finals this Tuesday for the chance to make the U.S. Olympic team. She would be the first Alaskan to do so.

