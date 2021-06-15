Advertisement

South Carolina inmates want deaths delayed during appeal

FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)(Kinard Lisbon | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die under the state’s recently revamped capital punishment statute want an emergency order to stop their planned electrocutions.

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Tuesday asked the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals for an injunction during their appeal challenging the use of the electric chair.

Attorneys for both men argue South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs. They also argued that electrocuting them violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Sigmon is scheduled to be electrocuted on Friday and Owens a week later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Authorities search for hiker after she reported being charged by bears
Homeless tent in downtown Anchorage
Bronson team presents plan to build $15M ‘navigation center’ to shelter homeless in Anchorage
The TSA is expecting crowds at the Anchorage airport this summer.
TSA warns of crowds at Anchorage airport, gives advice on how to get through screening
Gavel on sounding block
Anchorage woman pleads guilty to embezzling $175K of tribal nonprofit funds
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Tentative budget, dividend agreement in flux as state government shutdown looms

Latest News

Roughly 55% of adults in America are now fully vaccinated, but the rollout is slowing. It's...
California, New York reopen but experts worry over Delta variant, those not vaccinated
Disneyland still has a reservation system in place, which is keeping attendance and lines down,...
Disneyland opens to out-of-state visitors, fewer COVID-19 restrictions
Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, was sitting in his car when thieves tried to...
Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft
The delivery driver, who has been working for Papa John’s for 15 years, was in disbelief as the...
Papa John's president gifts new car to delivery driver whose old one caught fire
This screenshot taken from a video shows the Haystack fire burning about 20 miles from...
Division of Forestry battling several large wildfires statewide