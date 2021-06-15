Transition Tuesday: Evening clouds and rain return by Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure reigns as kind one more day, before clouds make a return to Southcentral. With high pressure in place, we’ll once again see temperatures soar near 70 degrees, with even warmer weather expected for the valley. The ridge of high pressure has shifted a bit more to the west, which won’t suppress thunderstorm development as much across the Copper River Basin. These storms likely will be a triggering mechanism for isolated storms in the valley later today. Overall, expect a carbon copy of what we saw Monday.

Starting tonight clouds will steadily increase form the east. This comes as an easterly wave moves out of Canada. Heavy rain has already been falling across Southeast, so there’s plenty of energy associated with this shortwave. Three things that will limit just how much rain across Southcentral will be a lingering weak ridge, the Chugach Mountains and downsloping winds. All of these will work in tandem with eating away at our rain chances, although we should still see just enough to bring some light rain by Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall across the Prince William Sound and Copper River Basin, with lower amounts as you move west.

Any rain will taper of through the morning hours Thursday, with drier and warmer weather set to return. By weeks end, we’ll be sitting back in the upper 60s for highs.

