Alaska Craft Brew and Barley Wine Festival set for late August

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The newly rebranded Alaska Craft Brew and Barley Wine Festival will hit the Delaney Park Strip in Anchorage on Aug. 21.

The outdoor event will offer various beverages, food and local entertainment for guests age 21 or older.

“We’re extremely excited to once again be able to enjoy our adult beverages with our good friends who we have missed dearly,” said Wes Kelso, vice president of beer sales and marketing with K&L Distributors, in an event press release. “We will have tons of new innovations to sample and of course our crowd-pleasing core lineup, Great local brews and PNW beverages will be flowing!”

The event will be split up into two sessions of limited access from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and general access from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The limited access session costs $55 per ticket, while general access will be $45. Tickets are available for purchase at akbrewfest.com.

The event was brought about by the Brewers Guild of Alaska partnered with Peak 2 Peak Alaska.

“The Brewer’s Guild of Alaska is excited to partner with Peak 2 Peak for the first-ever Summer Edition of the Alaska Craft Brew and BarleyWine Festival,” said Lee Ellis, president of the Brewers Guild of America, in the release. “We can’t wait to get out and see craft beer lovers of Alaska and beyond so we can extend our thanks for all their support over the last year and a half.”

For information on volunteering or details about the event, contact Sarah Boice with Peak2Peak through email at info@akbrewfest.com or by phone at 907-350-5846.

