Alaska doctor pleads guilty to illegally dispensing, distributing narcotics

(KGNS)
By Gilbert Cordova
Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A doctor based out of Wasilla is pleading guilty to illegally dispensing and distributing narcotics to patients in his medical practice at the Camelot Family Health clinic.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Alaska, Dr. David Chisholm illegally prescribed his patients thousands of pills without conducting a medical exam and without a legitimate medical purpose.

“Dr. Chisholm’s irresponsible prescribing habits are an abuse of his medical license and endangered our citizens while continuing to fuel the opioid epidemic that is a clear and present danger to our nation’s health and security,” said Frank A. Tarentino III, DEA Special Agent in Charge. “Physicians like Dr. Chisholm who used his position to traffic opioids is really a drug trafficker with a prescription pad and he must be held responsible for his reckless prescribing practices.

“We will continue to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in the opioid and overdose prevention awareness campaign and relentless pursuit of all those involved in the trafficking of opioids.”

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, an investigation connected the accidental deaths of five of Chisholm’s patients to his prescriptions.

Under a plea agreement, Chisholm will surrender his Alaska State medical license.

He is expected to be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, up to $1,000,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

